Illinois bill would allow gun owners automatic renewal of FOID in exchange for fingerprints

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The backlog of applications for firearm owner’s identification (FOID) card renewals has led to a backlog in Illinois, creating months of delays for gun owners across the state.

The latest proposal to fix the problem would require gun owners to provide their fingerprints for an automatic renewal.

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) sponsored the new bill, saying, “It really is designed to take the burden away from the people that aren’t the problem, and put the focus on the people that really should not have guns should not have FOID cards and allows the state police to do their work.”

If a gun owner refused to provide fingerprints, he or she would still be able to hold a FOID card, but they would have to go through the renewal process, which includes a mandatory background check.