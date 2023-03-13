SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Illinois state proposal would ban Zoom video meetings while driving.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said that his new bill would make roads safer. The legislation would make it illegal to use any device to watch or participate in video conferencing. Drivers would still be able to access Zoom meetings with the video turned off.

It would also prohibit accessing streaming videos and social media sites.

Motorists would be fined $75 on the first offense if the bill passes. Three violations would result in a yearlong license suspension.