SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House passed legislation that would prohibit standardized testing for students Pre-K through Second Grade.

The bill was introduced following an Illinois State Board of Education proposal that would add the grades to the state’s standardized testing system.

House Bill 5285, otherwise known as the “Too Young to Test Act”, would prohibit the IBSE from developing, funding, or requiring standardized testing.

Cassie Creswell, director of Illinois Families for Public Schools, said, “Even understanding a multiple choice question when you’re under age 8, it’s not going to tell you what kids know, what they can do, and there’s much better ways to assess that, that classroom teachers have at their disposal.”

The bill would not restrict locally selected testing, or testing used to screen for disabilities.

The bill now heads to the Senate.