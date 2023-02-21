SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who are about to graduate college with an engineering degree could soon get some extra perks from the State of Illinois.

A bill in the Capitol would give recent graduates from Illinois’ engineering schools a 10% tax credit of whatever they make. Those from out of state schools would get 5%.

Advocates of the bill said that it will help address the engineer shortage in the state.

“I think our goal here is, ‘what can we do to give Illinois firms a competitive advantage to not only keep the engineers that we grow here, but also to recruit ones from across the nation,'” said Kevin Artl, president and CEO of ACEC.

That is not all that is being considered, however. Another bill would provide assistance for repaying student loans to some Illinois Department of Transportation workers.