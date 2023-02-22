SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois college professors could soon get some relief from the state when buying classroom supplies.

A bill in the capitol would give educators at public colleges and universities a $500 tax credit. Professors would be able to claim the starting next year if the proposal passes.

The bill’s sponsor said that it can help cut teachers’ overall costs.

“We can do a little do our part to provide a little bit of effort, a little bit of support, a little bit to offset their overall costs when it comes to just trying to be an educator and do their jobs,” said Senator Paul Faraci.

K-12 schools can currently get a tax credit on school supplies. Faraci said that this will help level the playing field.