SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Federal money helped schools keep students fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That money is now going away, but Illinois wants to make up the difference.

A bill in the Capitol would provide more money to help schools give breakfast and lunch to students for free. The Boys and Girls Club said that this will be a great benefit for those kids.

“When students are fed and they’re not dealing with hunger while at school, they’re able to focus more. All those things build into the success of a student being able to perform academically in school,” said Tiffany Mathis, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club on Central Illinois. “So, you know, there’s a lot that comes from making sure that nutrition is available.”

Schools that participated in the National School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program are the only ones eligible for the money.