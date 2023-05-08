SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is pushing new legislation aimed at breaking the cycle of violence.

It is called the “Rise from Trauma Act.”

The bipartisan bill would expand community-based support for children who have witnessed violence. According to a recent report from the CDC, one in five U.S. teens have witnessed violence in their community.

Those numbers are even higher in Chicago.

A survey from Lurie Children’s Hospital found that nearly 30% of kids have heard gunshots at their homes.

“Shootings have a ripple effect far beyond the victim. The emotional scars of loved ones, those who witness it, and those who have seen empty desks in classrooms are very real,” Durbin said. “You’ve heard the phrase, ‘Hurt people, hurt people.’ Witnessing a shooting can fuel a cycle of violence.”

The “Rise from Trauma Act” was first introduced two years ago. It was reintroduced in the Senate last week.