SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill headed to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s desk would help law enforcement in finding stolen vehicles.

It will require all car manufacturers who sell cars in the State of Illinois to offer a 24/7 hotline for law enforcement so they can call and try to get information on a carjacked vehicle.

The Cook County Sheriff helped craft the bill. He said that getting tracking information on cars is crucial, cutting down the time it takes to recover the cars and stop the carjacker from committing other crimes.

The sheriff is also working Senator Dick Durbin to propose similar legislation in Washington.