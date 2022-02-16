SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Child protection workers at Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services could soon have more protection on house calls.

Lawmakers are addressing concerns after two workers have been killed on the job in recent years. Workers would be equipped with mace or pepper spray if approved. Illinois State Police officials would provide training before it could be used.

Retired DCFS caseworkers said that having another tool on their belt could have helped de-escalate violent situations.

“It is an immediate tangible resource that a worker can carry into a home now and they would be trained on how to use it, when to use it, and so that it would be beneficial,” said former DCFS caseworker Deanna Large.

The bill has bipartisan support and the union that represents DCFS workers is also in talks to improve worker safety.