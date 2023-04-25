SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois schools recognize certain historical people and events as commemorative holidays, and a bill in the Capitol would add one more: Constitution Day.

It would be recognized as September 17, the day that the U.S. Constitution was signed in 1787.

The bill’s Senate sponsor hopes that it will encourage teachers to acknowledge that day and teach students about the Constitution and three branches of government.

“The Constitution was the fundamental document,” said State Senator Erica Harriss. “It seems very important that our students would be familiar with that to be able to build on the rest of their civics education.”

Students would not get the day off from school.

The bill passed out of the House and a Senate committee unanimously. It is under further consideration.