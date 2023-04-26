SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would require a Firearm Owners Identification card for the purchase of an explosive used in target practice.

Senate Bill 754 passed in the Senate last month and is set to be considered in a House committee this week.

Tannerite is among the brands of binary explosive devices used in long-range target practice, with the explosion indicating an accurate shot from a long distance, according to The Center Square.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Highwood) would restrict the sale of the explosive to residents with FOID cards.

She introduced the bill following the Highland Park parade shooting.

“After the 4th of July shooting in Highland Park, law enforcement found large quantities of Tannerite in the shooter’s home and he disclosed to law enforcement that he had intentions of using this as bombs throughout the parade route,” Morrison said.

“This does not prevent anybody from purchasing that has a valid FOID card, and really, that’s what it’s used for, it’s used for target practice,” she added.

Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) opposed the bill, arguing that, “The person that wants to do bad things with this, even if you outlaw Tannerite completely, the brand name, you just need to get aluminum shavings and fertilizer, and we can’t outlaw that.”