SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill in the Illinois Capitol is aiming to teach students more about Native American history.

That includes contributions made in areas like government, the arts and sciences. It would also make sure that 6th-12th graders learn about genocide and discrimination against Native Americans.

Local State Representative Maurice West is among those pushing for the law.

“In order for us to know where we’re going, we have to know that we’ve been to ensure we don’t repeat the history that we’re ashamed of, but also to applaud the history of Native American communities that really affected good change in our state,” West said.

The bill passed the House and is now in the Senate.