(WTVO) — A bill to temporarily suspend a test for college students looking to become teachers is now one step closer to becoming law.

Students are required to take a teacher performance assessment test to get their license. They have to put together video clips of them teaching and lesson plans that they have created as part of that.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued an executive order during the COVID-19 pandemic that waived the requirement, but that expired last month. If the bill passes, that requirement would be waived until the end of August 2025.

“What we started to find is that people said, ‘I’m not putting myself through that. It’s too much work, it’s too much too many hoops to jump through,'” said Mark Klaisner, president of The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of School. “And, so it was actually deterring some students going into teacher field.”

The bill would also create a task force to study different evaluation tests for teachers, as well as look at creating a new one that could be implemented across the state.

That group would have to give a report of its finding to the Board of Education and the General Assembly before August 1, 2024.