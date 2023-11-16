CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Commerce Commission slashed the amount Nicor Gas can raise its natural gas rates for 2024.

Nicor had requested a $320 million increase to maintain its infrastructure.

The ICC disallowed $96.99 million of that request, saying that it evaluated the impacts of the state’s efforts toward decarbonization and electrification.

“As the State embarks on a journey toward a 100 percent clean energy economy, the gas system’s operations will not continue to exist in its current form. Identifying how our gas and electric systems can adapt to meet these goals, and what specific actions should be taken to achieve them, will be an important task for the Commission moving forward,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.

The ICC’s decision also included a new low-income discount rate for customers whose incomes are up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level, which will automatically qualify customers enrolled in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Earlier today, the ICC struck $36 million from a $71 million increase requested by downstate utility Ameren.