Illinois breaks another record for legal marijuana sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois, once again, breaks a one-month record for recreational marijuana sales, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

December sales hit nearly $87 million. More than $63 million was made from in-state customers.

Last year, the state sold more than $669 million in adult use cannabis.

Experts say the combined recreational and medical pot sales in Illinois could top $1 billion for 2020.

