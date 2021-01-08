Illinois breaks another record for legal marijuana sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois, once again, breaks a one-month record for recreational marijuana sales, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
December sales hit nearly $87 million. More than $63 million was made from in-state customers.
Last year, the state sold more than $669 million in adult use cannabis.
Experts say the combined recreational and medical pot sales in Illinois could top $1 billion for 2020.
