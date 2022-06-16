CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois brought in a record-high $630 million in revenue from film and TV production in the state, shattering a 2019 pre-pandemic level by $70 million.

“Illinois has always played a special role in the zeitgeist of American culture and as a state we’re proud to be on full display during what has become a golden age of film and television,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The fact that we have surpassed pre-pandemic levels speaks to the strength of our high-quality filming facilities, locations, and initiatives like the Production Film Tax credit.”

Pritzker made the announcement alongside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Most of the film production in the state is geared around Chicago, with productions of NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD.”

Major high-profile TV productions and movies were also filmed in Chicago suburbs and rural areas, including HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “Somebody Somewhere,” which was filmed in Lockport. Moreover, 2021 brought new studios to the greater Northeast region of Illinois, such as Legendary Television which filmed “Paper Girls” and “Lightyears” for Amazon Studios primarily on location outside of Chicago.

In addition to film revenues statistics, which are collected by the state as part of the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit, the Chicago Film Office at the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) recorded gains in the number of permits administered. Additionally, in 2021 Chicago Film Office launched a new “Chicago Made” initiative to strengthen Chicago’s TV and film industry — including a workforce development program and public awareness campaign based on recommendations from the City of Chicago’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.