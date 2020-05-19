Illinois businesses face fines for opening too soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Business owners in Illinois who violate the state’s stay-at-home order by reopening too early could face fines of up to $2,500.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he knows there are businesses that are violating his statewide stay-at-home order.

Last week, Pritzker filed an emergency rule that gives law enforcement the ability to hand-out citations to non-essential businesses that are operating during the lockdown.

A violation of the rule could result in business owners facing a class A misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of $75 to $2500, and up to a year in jail.

The governor said the rule is actually a lighter enforcement mechanism, compared to pulling business licenses or shutting businesses down.

“We don’t want to have to pull licenses from people. We don’t want to have to shut a business down. What we really want is for people to comply and we want to give them this type of citation as an alternative,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said thousands of non-essential businesses could open on May 29, as most of the state is preparing to move to Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan.

Some of those businesses which are set to reopen at the end of next week include salons, barber shops, fitness clubs and even retail stores..

Restaurants and bars will still not be able to offer dine-in services.

Despite the governor instituting the new rule, he said wasn’t aware of any businesses receiving citations over the weekend.

