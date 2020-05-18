Illinois businesses that defy stay-at-home order to face misdemeanor

CHICAGO (AP) — Businesses that defy Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order could face a misdemeanor under emergency rules his administration has filed.

The change took effect Friday when the rules were filed, but legislators on a bipartisan committee have the chance to review it on Wednesday. If they don’t reject it, it’ll remain in effect for 150 days.

Class A misdemeanors are punished by a fine between $75 and $2,500.

The Pritzker’s administration’s general counsel Ann Spillane likens it to a traffic ticket; however, some Republicans called it an overreach of Pritzker’s powers.

