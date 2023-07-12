ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Joliet-area Catholic institutions have “quietly” expanded their lists of ‘credibly accused’ child-molesting clerics, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said in a Wednesday release.

According to SNAP, the Diocese of Joliet added the names of 12 more alleged predators to its website two weeks ago, while another Catholic institution, the Order of Carmelites, released an ‘updated list’ of accused abusers in late June.

Between the two, roughly 35 priests were identified as ‘credibly accused’ child molesters for the first time in Illinois.

However, SNAP criticized Catholic officials, saying their actions have not been bold or public enough.

“Catholic officials should stop being sneaky. When they deem a cleric is a ‘credibly accused child molester,’ they should shout it from the rooftops,” said SNAP board member David Clohessy.

“Quietly putting his name on an obscure church website and telling no one is risky and irresponsible. It scares me to think of it how many more children may have been severely hurt over the years and decades that these so-called ‘men of God’ hid the identities of these predators.”

A list of Joliet Diocese clergy with “substantiated allegations” can be found here.