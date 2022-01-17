Illinois celebrates first “Muhammad Ali Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois celebrated “Muhammad Ali Day” for the first time ever on Monday.

The Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition kicked off the commemorative holiday with a roundtable discussion. Ali’s daughter, Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton, and other leaders celebrated Ali and Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacies and contributions. Ali would have turned 80 on Monday.

The boxing great was also considered a champion of civil justice. Ali became more involved with the Nation of Islam and the Civil Rights Movement after making his home in Chicago.