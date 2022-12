CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Hanukkah began on Sunday, and celebrations kicked off in the nation’s capital with National Menorah Lighting.

The State of Illinois celebrates Hanukkah. Governor JB Pritzker lit a big menorah in Chicago on Friday, saying that he is proud to be one of the small number of Jewish governors in the history of the United States. He also said that Illinois is tied for having the most Jewish governors.

Hanukkah last through December 26.