Illinois certifies election results, delivering 20 electoral votes to Joe Biden

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Elections on an 8-0 vote has unanimously certified the state’s results of the Nov. 3 general election, delivering 20 electoral votes to Joe Biden.

Turnout was 72.92%, the highest since 1992 election when 78.24% of Illinois’ voters cast ballots.

In the presidential race, Biden received 3,471,915 (57.54%) votes, President Donald Trump received 2,446,891 (40.55%), Libertarian Jo Jorgenson, 66,544 (1.1%), while the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins, (30,494), Brian Carroll, of the American Solidarity Party (9,548), and Gloria La Riva, of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (8,046) each received .01% of the vote.

“The strong turnout in this election is a testament to the voters of Illinois and the state’s 108 local election authorities,” said SBE Executive Director Steve Sandvoss. “Amid a historic public health crisis that presented a formidable obstacle, the election community statewide rose to the occasion.”

