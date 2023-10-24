WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A child from Whiteside County has been selected as one of 7 worldwide in a Willy Wonka-like contest to meet country music icon Dolly Parton.

As part of Parton’s Imagination Library program, seven “enchanting bookmarks” were hidden in books mailed out each month to members.

Since its inception in 1995, 200 million books have been mailed out globally.

To celebrate the milestone, seven bookmarks were hidden in Imagination Library books shipped to five countries.

The lucky recipients will receive a personal video chat with Dolly over Zoom, a signed letter, an autographed photo, and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets.

The Dollywood Foundation also donated $2,000 on behalf of the winner to Whiteside County’s local Imagination Library partner, LIFE (Literacy is Fun for Everyone) as a thank you.

“We were definitely excited to find out a child in our community was chosen as one of seven in the world,” said United Way of Whiteside County CEO Keri Olson. “It’s special to be part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and having a local child receive a bookmark is a great kickoff for the next 20 years of providing these high-quality books free of charge to the families in Whiteside County.”