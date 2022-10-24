SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ “Child Care Stabilization Program” got a big funding boost from the American Rescue Plan.

The program received a little over $796 million. The White House said that more than 7,000 childcare programs in Illinois. The information was released during a Zoom call that included Illinois Governor JB Pritzker last week.

Childcare centers used the money to pay employees and stay open throughout the pandemic. This was especially important for one facility in Chicago that had to shut down for three months.

“The rescue funds allowed us to be able to provide a safe environment for the children that we care for,” the facility said,

Ninety-eight percent of counties got the money, according to White House data. Overall, the funds have impacted more than 320,000 Illinois kids.