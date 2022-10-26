PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween just a few days away, children staying at the OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria got a fun surprise.

Batman and Captain America stopped by the children’s hospital to put smiles on their faces. The team from Clearly Windows washed the windows and waved to kids inside the hospital.

This was not the first time that superheroes have shown up to see young patients. They arrive to save the day, and wash windows, every May and October.

“It’s a unique experience, and it’s not every day that we get to go clean windows and kinda make people that happy,” said Rhett Winford, operations manager for Clearly Windows. “Yeah, sure they’re happy that they get their windows clean, but, you know, the kids get to see something unique.”

Winford said that this was his 16th time washing windows in costume.