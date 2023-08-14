FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois church caught fire Monday morning from one of 500 reported lightning strikes in the area.

Crews responded to St. John’s Church in Massac County around 4 a.m., according to the Massac County Emergency Management Agency as reported by FOX Weather.

Flames were seen coming from the building when they arrived. While the church was left heavily damaged, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

The blaze was the result of many lightning strikes in the area due to strong thunderstorms. About 500 lightning strikes had been confirmed around the time the church was struck.

No one was hurt in the blaze.