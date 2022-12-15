Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day.

The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total.

You can find the closest Circle K station here.

“We know the holidays are always a hectic time of year for travel, so to show our gratitude to our loyal customers, we want to help fuel their festive journeys,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easy for our customers and everyone we rely on during the holidays.”

Circle K said the promotion would only be available at stations selling either Circle K or Shell brand fuels.