CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you gotten your cheap gas yet? You still have time.

Circle K is offering discounts on food and fuel in Illinois on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Black Friday sales might be over, but we are always looking for a way to offer our customers a surprise discount,” said Brandon Smith, VP of Operations for Circle K in a press release. “We know this time of year is full of travel and to-do lists, so we are happy to offer both a discount on fuel for customer’s cars and their snacking needs.”

Gas is being discounted at a rate of 40 cents per gallon, and hot food in the convenience store is at a 50% discount during the promotion.

To find your nearest Circle K, check out their store locator here.