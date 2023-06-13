(WTVO) — Single dads looking for a good city to raise their kids in should look at one Chicago suburb.

Naperville was ranked as the 3rd best city in the country for single dads to live in by a LawnStarter report.

The report compared the country’s 200 biggest cities based on six different categories: Affordability, Child Care, Health and Education, Home and Outdoors, Work-Life Balance and Community Support.

Naperville leads the pack in Affordability, Child Care and Home and Outdoors. It was left behind in Work-Life Balance, however.

The city also had one of the lowest hourly babysitting rate, as well as some of the highest-quality public schools in the nation. Male residents have the “2nd-best purchasing power index and housing affordability,” though the cost of living is high.

In addition, Naperville has “among the lowest shares of men and children in poverty.”

The city was the only in the Midwest to be included in the Top 10.

The top 10 cities for single dads includes:

Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Naperville, Illinois Fremont, California Sunnyvale, California Roseville, California San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Boston, Massachusetts

The top 10 worst cities for single dads includes: