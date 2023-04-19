SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Clean energy advocates from across Illinois rallied on Wednesday as the state considers expanding its options for the energy grid.

There are a few bills in the Capitol that they are pushing for, including a ban on single use Styrofoam products, regulations on diesel trucks and a larger environmental justice package.

While they are fighting for all of that, however, lawmakers are considering making some big changes to the makeup of the energy grid.

The state is committed to reaching zero emissions by 2050. The plan was to switch to solar and wind energy, but lawmakers are considering lifting the ban on new nuclear power after capacity issues this summer.

It is a proposal that these advocates are strongly against.

“Nuclear is gonna take a long time to put on the grid, and wind and solar can go tomorrow,” said Jen Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council. “I think we need to address those issues first and have a really long conversation about what we do with the future nuclear power.”

The bill to lift the ban on new nuclear power plants passed out of committee in the House this week. It will go to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk if it passes the House.