Illinois clergy pressures lawmakers to keep Parental Notification Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pastors and bishops across the state traveled to Springfield to pressure Illinois lawmakers not to repeal the Parental Notification Act.

The act requires doctors to notify parents when minor children want an abortion, and some Democrats want to relax the law. Pro-choice groups argued that some girls in volatile homes could invite real danger if their parents knew about their abortion.

Many conservatives see this as the last remaining restriction, or requirement, that could persuade a teen not to get an abortion.

Not all Democrats are sold on changing the law.

“I think parents do have a right to know this, the PNA is legal thing that is very complicated,” said State Representative Carol Ammons of Urbana. “A lot of our members are not sold that this is the thing that we need to do yet.”

“These laws exist to protect the rights of parents to fulfill the duty that God has entrusted to them, and that no government can take away,” said Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of Diocese of Springfield.

Illinois is one of 38 states that requires parental notification or consent.