Illinois colleges form plan to reopen in the Fall

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — College leaders from across Illinois will make a plan for how campuses could safely re-open in the Fall.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education announced a COVID-19 campus reopening committee on Friday. One of its members is Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman.

Leaders will come from public, private and community colleges to access the latest public health research and create a “well informed” plan.

