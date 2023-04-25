CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A retiring United Airlines pilot based in Chicago will share his last flight with a special co-pilot; his daughter.

Captain Chris Bales is retiring after 39 years with United. His daughter Ally Bales will be at his side when he flies to Los Angeles from O’Hare for the last time this weekend.

It turns out that the love of flying runs in the family. There has been a member of the Bales family on the United flight deck for 93 consecutive years.

Their father-daughter flight takes off at 7 a.m. Saturday. United plans to greet the captain with a water canon salute when they return on Sunday.