CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teen robbers in Chicago were shot by their intended victim, who was a concealed carry licensed gun owner.

According to WLS, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in the 4700 block of West Arlington Street.

Police said the 56-year-old man was in his vehicle when a car pulled up and three teenagers got out and approached him.

When one of the teens pulled a gun on the man and demanded his belongings, a struggle ensued before the would-be victim pulled out a weapon and shot back at his attackers, authorities said.

Police said the suspect vehicle attempted to drive away, but crashed.

The driver, said to be between the age of 15- to 18-years-old, was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A second teenager was found several blocks away, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A third teen, who was in the back seat of the escaping vehicle, suffered a broken leg in the crash.

The 56-year-old man was not hurt, police said.