SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s new Congressional maps into law.

Illinois is losing one seat due to population decline. The current makeup of the state’s Congressional delegation is 13 Democrats and five Republicans.

The new maps were drawn by Democrats, and will shift that ration to 14 Democrats and three Republicans in future elections.

Republicans remain critical of the approved map, and could file a federal lawsuit to try and block it.