ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline’s newest congressman made a stop in Rockford on Wednesday.

Representative Darin LaHood, 16th District, visited Rock Valley College to meet with RVC President Howard Spearman. The two talked about workforce development.

It is an area that LaHood hopes to make an impact in.

“You look at the need in manufacturing, the need in nursing. We need to create more opportunities for people to get into the job force, particularly coming out of COVID. So, we talked a lot today about how the federal government can help and assist with that, talked a little bit about how we can utilize tax credits,” LaHood said. “I serve on the ‘Ways and Means Committee.’ To use that to get more kids into education, apprenticeships, training programs, what I call new-collar jobs. They’re not blue collar, they’re not white-collar jobs, they’re new-collar jobs.”

LaHood added that assistance could also come in the form of more Pell Grants.