Illinois congresswoman introduces ‘biological sex’ school bathroom, sports team bill

(WTVO) — An Illinois Republican Congresswoman is sponsoring a nationwide bill that would give schools the right to designate bathrooms by students’ biological sex.

Rep. Mary Miller introduced the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act last week.

Miller says the bill will prohibit the Biden administration from prohibiting schools from maintaining sex-segregated locker rooms, bathrooms, sports teams, and academic programs.

The bill would explicitly clarify the definition of ‘sex’ in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to include biological sex, not gender identity.

“Democrats continue to push radical gender ideology on our children, and we must draw the line to protect women and girls,” Miller said in a press release. “On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity. But Title IX was created to enhance opportunities for women, not threaten their safety. This is why I’m sponsoring the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. I want to make it clear that the definition of sex in Title IX means biological sex, not gender identity. My goal is to protect spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams for women like my five daughters, and so many others across the country.”

The bill was sponsored by 21 other lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. This was Miller’s first bill.

Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20 — the day he took office — that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.