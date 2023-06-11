SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois congresswoman has helped to introduce a bipartisan bill to “help bring the next generation into family farming,” her office said.

Representative Nikki Budzinski’s proposal would expand a program from the United States Department of Agriculture in 2022 that funds “cooperative agreements or grants for projects that help move underserved producers from surviving to thriving,” according to The Daily Illini.

It includes a $100 million increase in funding per year over the next five years,

“I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation that will help young and beginning farmers gain access to land, markets and capital — the biggest barriers for new and underserved farmers,” Budzinski said. “I look forward to working together to get this legislation included in the 2023 Farm Bill.”

Budzinski is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture. She is working to develop a new iteration of the Farm Bill, which is passed every five years to address issues faced by farmers across the U.S.

“The 2023 Farm Bill is an important opportunity to address the challenges keeping land out of reach for the next generation of farmers,” according to a statement from Budzinski’s office.