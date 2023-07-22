CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois District Court judge has ruled in favor of of the Illinois Conservative Union in a federal election integrity lawsuit against the state of Illinois.

In a July 18 ruling, District Judge Sara L. Ellis granted access to the current centralized statewide list of registered voters for the state for the past 15 elections, according to a press release by conservative foundation Judicial Watch.

The lawsuit was filed by Judicial Watch on behalf of the Illinois Conservative Union, which had been denied a copy of the state’s voter registration list by state officials, according to the release.

“The State Board allowed access to the records but made any meaningful review impossible, requiring the plaintiffs to travel to Springfield, Illinois during limited working hours and review Illinois’ millions of voter records one at a time on a computer terminal, with no ability to sort or organize records,” the release read.

Judge Ellis approved the settlement between the Illinois Conservative Union and the state, stating “defendants shall provide to Plaintiffs the current centralized statewide list of registered voters for Illinois (the “Illinois Voter Registration List”) in electronic format, with all fields provided to political committees.”