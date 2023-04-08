SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple states are considering bans on cosmetics and other products that contain so-called “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAs.

PFA exposure has been linked to an increased cancer risk, developmental delays in children and damage to organs.

Vermont approved legislation this week that prohibits the sale of any cosmetics or menstrual products that include PFAs. California, Colorado and Maryland passed similar restrictions that are set to go into effect in 2025.

The Illinois Attorney General in February announced lawsuits against 14 companies that manufacture PFAs.