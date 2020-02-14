Illinois cops ask state for more funding to cover officer training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois police departments are calling on Springfield lawmakers to bridge a funding gap.

Police across the state say they are operating at a deficit after providing necessary training for their officers.

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are asking the General Assembly for $5 million.

Funding for the training is supposed to come from traffic tickets, but that money isn’t coming in anymore – due to a 2019 ruling which allows judges to waive fee assessment on traffic convictions – leaving cities and towns to cover the cost themselves.

The price tag of the training is about $6,000 per officer.

