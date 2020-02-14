SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois police departments are calling on Springfield lawmakers to bridge a funding gap.
Police across the state say they are operating at a deficit after providing necessary training for their officers.
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are asking the General Assembly for $5 million.
Funding for the training is supposed to come from traffic tickets, but that money isn’t coming in anymore – due to a 2019 ruling which allows judges to waive fee assessment on traffic convictions – leaving cities and towns to cover the cost themselves.
The price tag of the training is about $6,000 per officer.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mom who lost son to cancer makes wishes come true through Nik’s Wish Foundation
- Pritzker promises new state budget will save taxpayers millions of dollars
- Four legged visitors handed out Valentines at Mercyhealth
- Record low temperatures pose real problem when your heater goes out
- Illinois cops ask state for more funding to cover officer training
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!