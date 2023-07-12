ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois corn farmers are fighting back against tough new federal emissions standards they say are designed to give preference to electric cars over ethanol-fueled vehicles.

New rules proposed in April by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would require American-made vehicles from the 2027 model year to adhere to tougher emissions standards. The new rules would require new vehicles to emit only 82 grams of greenhouse gases per mile, a reduction of 56% from 2026 targets.

NPR reported that to meet the new standard, 67% of new vehicles sold in 2032 would have to be electric in order for car manufacturers to be in compliance.

Now, the Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB), Illinois Corn Growers Association (ICGA), and the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) are pushing back against the plan, urging the EPA to change course.

“We at the farm bureau and in agriculture here in the Midwest, in general, see this particular proposed rule as the Biden administration, unfortunately, making its position on renewable fuels pretty clear,” said Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy for the IFB. What they have in there is a mandate towards their goal of having 50% of vehicle sales in this country be electric by 2030, so it’s no longer about consumer choice.”

Farmers are concerned about what role their crops will play in the nation’s fuel supply. Farmers will see a reduction in income if the EPA’s proposal is adopted.

Five other states have joined a petition against the EPA’s greenhouse gas tailpipe emissions rule.

Martin Marr, former president of the ICGA, said farmers are not opposed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but are opposed to federal regulation that mandates a single technology solution.

“The proposal is looking at model years starting in 2027, so you are looking at a window of only five years to make that jump (to mostly electric vehicles). That is a little aggressive, we think. We don’t actually support the idea of a mandate at all; there is room in the marketplace for technology to develop not only on the renewable fuels side but also with EVs,” said Lurkins.

Analysts have found that Tesla is the only American car manufacturer that would meet the new standard if it was applied today.