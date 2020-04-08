Illinois coronavirus cases jump 1,529 in 24 hours, 82 new deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,529 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 82 deaths.

Wednesday’s reported deaths include:

– Boone County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,

– Kane County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

– Macon County: 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 female 60s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

Stark county is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said there is a new FDA approved test that detects antibodies in the blood of people infected, but not the actual virus.

She said the fact that the cases reported in Illinois is not representative of exponential growth — doubling each day — means social distancing is working to help stop the spread of the contagion.

