Illinois coronavirus death toll passes 1,000; 125 new deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, and 125 new deaths.

The latest deaths include:

– Bond County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 70s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– McLean County: 1 female 80s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Alexander County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said new data is suggesting that an individual is the most contagious at the time of onset of symptoms, but said that the virus is also contagious before symptoms begin to present.

