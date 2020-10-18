‘Illinois could use a new governor.’ Trump rips Pritzker, says schools should re-open

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – During President Trump’s rally in Janesville, he struck a chord with many Illinoisans who are frustrated with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions.

“I’ll tell you what…Illinois could use a new governor,” the president said, met with thunderous applause.

Trump continued to stress the importance of in-person schooling.

Governor Pritzker and President Trump have already had their share of public feuds. In May, Pritzker called Trump a ‘racist, misogynist, homophobe‘ in light of civil unrest across the country.

Earlier this week, Pritzker responded to one of the president’s tweets on Illinois’ politics.

