Illinois counties to install drop-off ballot boxes before election

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local voters will be able to deposit mail-in ballots at secure drop-off boxes setup by local election authorities.

The boxes will allow for ballots to be dropped off at early voting sites, amid the recent concern over USPS cuts.

The Postal Service has been experiencing a backlog of mail across the country after new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy employed new cost-cutting measures.

The Postal Service is among the nation’s oldest and more popular institutions, strained in recent years by declines first-class and business mail, but now hit with new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers have warned that the new procedures could mean that ballots may not be delivered on time for the November election.

In response, DeJoy announced Tuesday that the Post Office would suspend implementation of the new procedures until after Election Day.

Winnebago County residents will have the option of using a drop-off ballot box at the Administration Building at 4040 Elm Street.

A drop-off box will also be installed at the Ogle County Courthouse.

The deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot is October 29th.

