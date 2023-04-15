CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois couple has been charged with killing a man that was found partially naked on the side of the road back in 2021.

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and 177th Street around 2:30 a.m. on July 11, 2021, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Passing motorists had reported a man that unresponsive, who was unclothed from the waist down and not breathing.

The victim, 31-year-old Agustin Guinac Chaj of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned over the course of their investigation that Guinac Chaj was at a restaurant with Alberto Luces, 45, and Yessenia Bradford, 50, the night before. Luces and Bradford did not know Guinac Chaj, but they reportedly lured him to their van.

Guinac Chaj was then beaten and strangled. The couple drove his body to the area listed above before returning home.

Luces and Bradford were taken into custody on Thursday. They have both been charged with First-Degree Murder, being denied bond during court appearance.