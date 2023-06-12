A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois teens were killed in a car crash weeks after graduating from high school.

Police responded to the intersection of Higgins and Barrington Roads in Hoffman Estates around 8:52 a.m. Saturday for a three-vehicle crash, according to WMAQ.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Amelia Mazeikis, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Her passenger, 18-year-old D’Shaun Tudela, also died at the hospital from his injuries. They had recently graduated from Schaumburg High School.

Two other people sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“Class of 2023 graduates Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela were individuals with bright futures ahead of them, and this devastating news affects many in our Saxon high school community,” Township High School District 211 said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends, and we also offer our sincere condolences to all Schaumburg High School students, families and staff.”

The Chicago Sun-Times said that the pair had been dating for about three years. They were on their way to work when the crash happened.

Deni Rubi, 32, has been charged with five felony charges in the incident, according to the Hoffman Estates Police Department: two counts of Aggravated DUI Resulting in the Death of Another Person, two counts of Reckless Homicide and one count of Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer.