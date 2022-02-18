SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker’s appeal to keep the Illinois school mask mandate in place was denied Thursday.

Governor Pritzker had been appealing an Illinois judges’ ruling that he overstepped his authority for the school mask mandate.

The judge said that the appeal is “moot”.

According to the Austin v. Board of Education of Community Unit School District 300 court document, “an issue is moot where an actual controversy no longer exists between the parties or where events have occurred that make it impossible for the court to grant effective relief.”

Some Illinois schools already made wearing masks optional before the judges’ ruling Thursday.

Currently, the statewide rule for the mask mandate in most public places is set to last until February 28th.