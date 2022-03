SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been one week since Illinois’ indoor mask mandate was dropped, and it seem that new COVID-19 cases continue to drop as well.

Illinois public health officials reported 735 new cases on Monday across the entire state. The state was averaging about 30,000 new cases per day back in January.

There were also zero COVID-related deaths in the state for the second day in a row. It was the first time that state had reported no COVID deaths since July 25, 2021.